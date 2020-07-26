1/
MAURIZIO CALVESI
CALVESI--Maurizio. (1927-2020). It is with deep sadness that Magazzino Italian Art honors the life and work of Maurizio Calvesi, one of the most influential art historians of our time. A prolific author, devoted scholar, and visionary leader, Calvesi's passion for the arts and cultural heritage brought forth pervasive ideas that continue to inform our collective understanding of art history. He took a broad view of creative practice and had deep knowledge of artistic methods from the fifteenth century to the present day. He was the first to consider the historical continuity in artistic production, tracing an arc from the Renaissance to the avant-garde. His perspective has indelibly shaped our work at Magazzino. We honor Calvesi's monumental legacy and life. Our thoughts are with his wife Augusta Monferini and his family. Nancy Olnick and Giorgio Spanu, Co-founders Vittorio Calabrese, Director The Team, Magazzino Italian Art Foundation


Published in New York Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
