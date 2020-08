Or Copy this URL to Share

DALIANA--DR. Maurizio. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Dr. Maurizio Daliana, M.D. Born in Florence, Italy, he immigrated to New York City where he practiced surgery and trained generations of medical students. He is survived by his children and grandchildren. Contributions in his honor may be made to MSK.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store