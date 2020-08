Or Copy this URL to Share

DALIANA--Dr. Maurizio. The Cabrini Community mourns the death of our beloved Maurizio on August 13, 2020. Extraordinary surgeon for 50 years performing dazzling surgeries on countless patients. He was kind, reserved and a brilliant mentor for hundreds. He is irreplaceable. We are heartbroken.





