ADLER--Max. October 2, 1923, died April 26, 2020. Born Gemunden, Germany, immigrated to the US in 1938. Served in the US Army during WWII. Built and sold a successful business, Linden Clocks. Served on Board of Jewish Federation of Palm Beach. Survived by devoted wife of 70 years, Inge Adler, and three daughters Lenore, Karen and Miriam, seven grandchildren Benjamin, Bailey, David, Justin, Daniel, Zoe and Kacy, five great-grandchildren Isabella, Chase, Riley, Simona and Eva. Donations can be made to Federation of Palm Beach or Greenburgh Hebrew Center.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 27, 2020