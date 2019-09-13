KAHN--Max A. M.D., on September 12, 2019. Loving husband of Kathleen Lampe, beloved father of Elizabeth Johanna and Harrison William. Dear brother of Hazel Kahn Keimowitz, cherished uncle of Jessica Keimowitz (Polly Crozier) and Alison Keimowitz Spodek (Brent Spodek). Max was a founding partner of Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine, LLP. He taught at Mt. Sinai and NYU Pediatrics and was a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He was selected as a Presidential Scholar and continued to pursue scholarly interests throughout his life including Talmud, classical Greek, and baseball. Services 11:30am on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at "The Riverside," 76th Street at Amsterdam Ave. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Temple Beth Shalom, 740 N. Broadway, Hastings-On-Hudson, NY 10706.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 13, 2019