KAHN--Max A. , M.D. The physicians and staff of Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine of Manhattan's Upper Westside and Scarsdale, sadly mourn the loss of one of its founding partners, Max A. Kahn, M.D. Max unexpectedly passed away Thursday morning, leaving all of us - family, friends, patients and parents - with an overwhelming sense of loss. Over 40 years ago, he and his partner, Michael Levi, M.D., fresh out of their Jacobi residency, started a pediatric practice on West 86th Street, often taking their bicycle on house calls as they started to build what would eventually become a bustling institution in both communities, ultimately serving the well-being of tens of thousands of children and their families. Growing up in Burlington, VT, he would attend Harvard College, contemplating his future as a rabbinic scholar. On paper, he changed paths, graduating from Columbia University with a degree in medicine, though in many ways, he would always use those Talmudic studies in his approach to pediatrics and his patients, blending his love of science, with his Solomonic wisdom. For many years, he was a teacher and mentor to students and physicians at Bellevue and NYU, and he has touched the lives of all those families who would ask for his advice. We send our heartfelt sympathy to his wife Kathy (Lampe); his children Lizzy and Will; his sister Hazel (Keimowitz); and his loving nieces Jessica and Alison. We will miss you and your name will remain gold-leafed on our front door for posterity.



