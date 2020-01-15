TOBEROFF--Max, died peacefully on January 11, 2020, at 98. He was a legendary medical malpractice lawyer and in 1989 was listed by Forbes as no. 5 of the 10 most successful trial lawyers in America. Max had a brilliant mind, boundless energy, an infectious charm and adventurous spirit. He was warm, generous; loved opera, art, skiing, tennis, golf, dancing and red Italian sports cars. Max spent many wonderful summers at his home in the South of France with his extended family. Max is survived by his wife of 30 years, Elinor Toberoff; his two children, Marc Toberoff and Lisa Kelso and six grandchildren. He was very loved and will be greatly missed.



