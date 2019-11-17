ELLEND--Maxine. Rutgers Law School records with deep sorrow the death of Maxine Ellend of Key Biscayne, FL, formerly of Short Hills, NJ on November 13, 2019, at the age of 102. Born in Manitoba, Canada, she was the wife of the late Herbert Ellend, a lawyer and chairman of Prudential Insurance Company's finance committee. She established the Herbert M. and Maxine S. Ellend Scholarship Fund at Rutgers Law School in 1971, facilitating the graduation of 198 lawyers dedicated to social justice and excellence in the profession. To honor her memory, please donate to Rutgers University Foundation, attn. Ellend Fund, PO Box 193, New Brunswick, NJ 08903-0193.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 17, 2019