GERVEY--Maxine Turkel Kaye, passed away on March 30, 2020 at the Mary Manning Walsh Nursing Home in Manhattan at the age of 91. Formerly of Great Neck, she was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and married to the late Leo Kaye and the late Mel Gervey. She lived her life to the fullest tackling challenges face on but always carried herself with grace and dignity. Maxine is survived by her sister Charlotte Ruderman, her children Stephanie Fisch and Edward (Linda) Kaye, her grandchildren Jeremy and Kacie Serls, Matthew and Allison Kaye, and her great- grandchildren Kennedy and Paxton Serls. Given the current pandemic, Maxine's life will be memorialized at a later date. Contributions may be made in her memory to the 92nd Street Y: 92y.org/ support/donate-now.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 1, 2020