MAXINE MARKELL

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAXINE MARKELL.

MARKELL--Maxine M., on February 20th, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard. Devoted mother of Roy and wife Judy. Loving grandmother of Benjamin and Charlie. Maxine was an avid, life-long learner, a supporter of numerous charities and an appreciative, devoted and loyal friend to many. She liked a good joke too. She will be missed by all. Donations in Maxine's memory may be made to Hadassah or to an animal shelter of your choice.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.