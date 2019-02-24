MARKELL--Maxine M., on February 20th, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard. Devoted mother of Roy and wife Judy. Loving grandmother of Benjamin and Charlie. Maxine was an avid, life-long learner, a supporter of numerous charities and an appreciative, devoted and loyal friend to many. She liked a good joke too. She will be missed by all. Donations in Maxine's memory may be made to Hadassah or to an animal shelter of your choice.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAXINE MARKELL.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019