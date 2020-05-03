MYERS--Maxine. Maxine Myers, of Maplewood NJ, died peacefully on Saturday at the age of 84. Maxine lived her life determined to overcome any obstacle in her path, and to help others do the same. Maxine was born in 1935 to Carl and Eleanor Leff. She grew up in Manhattan, and graduated from Fieldston School and Sarah Lawrence College. She married George Myers, a biomedical engineer, in her junior year. The couple settled in Maplewood New Jersey and had three sons, Mark, Asher and Baruch. Maxine and George divorced after 30 years of marriage. In the 1970s Maxine obtained an MA in counseling from Seton Hall and subsequently a MSA from New York University. She became a certified social worker and began to work in various agencies in Essex County. Mrs. Myers was particularly devoted to helping the visually handicapped and immigrant youth, especially Vietnamese youngsters. In addition to her three boys, Maxine Myers adopted in the 1980s a Vietnamese teenager, Van Nguyen. Van was originally a boarder in Maxine's apartment, but grew in everyone's affections to become part of the family. Van died tragically after marrying and having two children. Maxine Myers was for decades extremely active in Jewish philanthropy and community leadership in Essex County and took many leadership roles. She was a long-timer board member of Metro West Jewish Federation; a vocal advocate at Cerebral Palsy of North Jersey; and a leader at Jewish Family Services. Maxine was always very involved in synagogue life, and in recent years was a very active member of Temple Sholom in West Essex. Maxine leaves behind her beloved sister Margie Miller, her three sons Mark, Asher and Baruch, twenty grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced as soon as it is feasible. Donations in her memory may be made to Cerebral Palsy of NJ.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store