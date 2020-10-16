1/
MAXINE STONE
STONE--Maxine. 1933 - 2020. Maxine passed away on October 15, 2020 at the age of 87, surrounded by family. Born and raised in New York City and later settling in Port Washington where she built a family and business with the love of her life, Allan Stone, who predeceased her by 33 years. Maxine's life can be measured by the positive impact she had on others. She believed in and was committed to family, friendship and community and enriched the lives of those who had the pleasure to be part of her circle. She was a devoted Mother of Audrey and Jacob Kurland, and Charles Stone and Anne Zissu. Cherished grandmother of Rebecca, Marshall and Jackie, and Alex Kurland, and Ben and Hava Stone. Loving great- grandmother to Sophie Kurland. Maxine is also survived by her Sister, Deane Smigrod.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
