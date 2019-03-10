TSVAIGRACH--Maxine. Maxine (Schreiber) Tsvaigrach. Marvelous woman and dearest old friend; beloved mother of Yael (Adi), Tamar (Omri), and Dana (Yonatan); proud and adoring grandmother of Yuval, Ruth, and Guy; life-long wife and partner of Jacob; loving sister of Richard; path-breaking English teacher; passionate and masterful scrabble player; intrepid traveler. You lived well and fully, a brave antagonist for multiple myeloma. Still, you left us too soon. We celebrate your great spirit, forever in our hearts. Susan Ochshorn and Marc I. Gross
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2019