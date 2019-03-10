MAXINE TSVAIGRACH

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAXINE TSVAIGRACH.

TSVAIGRACH--Maxine. Maxine (Schreiber) Tsvaigrach. Marvelous woman and dearest old friend; beloved mother of Yael (Adi), Tamar (Omri), and Dana (Yonatan); proud and adoring grandmother of Yuval, Ruth, and Guy; life-long wife and partner of Jacob; loving sister of Richard; path-breaking English teacher; passionate and masterful scrabble player; intrepid traveler. You lived well and fully, a brave antagonist for multiple myeloma. Still, you left us too soon. We celebrate your great spirit, forever in our hearts. Susan Ochshorn and Marc I. Gross
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.