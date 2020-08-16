MAXINE WEINBERGER

WEINBERGER--Maxine, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 10 after a long struggle with Alzheimers. She was beloved all of her 91 years for her humor, her compassion, her exuberant personality, and her hard earned wisdom. She is survived by her two children, Debra Marrone and Scott Stern; her grandchildren, Nick and James Marrone and Miranda Stern. She will also be missed by her two stepchildren, Maddie Piatti and Mitchell Weinberger, and two step-grandchildren Daniel and Dillon; as well as a circle of friends and relatives who will also miss her greatly. There will be a private burial and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation. To sign her online register, please visit: www.LeskoPolke FuneralHome.com