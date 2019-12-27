MOSS--Maxwell J. Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York grieves the death of our devoted long-time member, Max Moss. Actively involved in all aspects of temple life, Max served as a President of our Men's Club, and received its Samuel Sacks Achievement Award in 1996. To his family, as well as our temple community, we express our profound sympathy. The beautiful memories of his life and the example he set will bring comfort to those who mourn his passing.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 27, 2019