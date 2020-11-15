1/
MAXWELL STURTZ
STURTZ--Maxwell A., 101 years young, on November 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol, cherished father of Laura Kleinman (Bernard) and Ted Sturtz, adored "Coach" to Eva, Joshua and Satchel. Known for his beautiful tenor voice, he sang his way through life with great joy and passion. An attorney who practiced with compassion and taught his children the meaning of kindness. Avid fisherman, sports fan and performer in community theater all his life. Proud WWII Veteran, "Ever True" to Brown University. Donations in his memory may be made to: woundedwarriorproject.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
