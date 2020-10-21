1916 - 2020

Maxwell, known fondly as Mac, was the husband of Muriel (deceased 1990); father of Steven and Carol (deceased 2011), and their partners Sharon Occhipinti and Ronald Lehrman; grandfather of Lauren Simkin Berke, Alexander Simkin (Alessandra Simkin), and Zachary Simkin (Sara Simkin); great-grandfather of Archer Simkin and Veronica Simkin; and uncle of Don Simkin and Jane Simkin Smith (Douglas Smith). A graduate of Haaren, a public aviation school in Manhattan, Long Island University, and NYU Dentistry, Dr. Simkin built a successful dental practice following his service as a Medical Officer in the 29th Infantry Division in World War II. He was an avid sailor who spent seven years and 14,000 hours building an L. Francis Herreshoff-designed boat in his backyard: the Carastee, named after his children Carol and Steven. Mac was also a ham radio enthusiast, communicating far and wide using his call signal N2FCP. Mac will be missed by his family and all who knew him.

