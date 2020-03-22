FAGIN--May Seplow. Our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and devoted friend to many, passed away in peace on March 15, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Arthur, and their daughter Patricia Fagin Pappas. She is survived by her daughter Katherine, son-in-law Michael Pappas, grandchildren Alexandra, Stephanie, Jordan, Jennifer, Brian, and Eric, and great-grandson Dylan. May was born on July 26, 1927 to Harry and Kate (nee Schwartz) Seplow, and spent her childhood in Brighton Beach, NY. She graduated from high school at 16, and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration at CCNY. She taught in New York City public schools from 1966 to 1991 and earned her Master's Degree in Education at Hunter College in 1970. Having been a foster child during the Depression, May was an empathetic champion of children, and tutored many students with special education needs. Her mottos were "life is not a dress rehearsal" and "I love you to the moon and beyond". We will remember her with love, and echo those phrases often as we honor her remarkable life and generous spirit.



