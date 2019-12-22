STONE--May N. (1934-2018) May N. Stone of New York City died December 21, 2018 in Sleepy Hollow, NY. May was born in Hanover, NH, the daughter of Dartmouth professor Donald L. Stone and Norma J. Mueller Stone. Her family included her cousin Kurt Vonnegut. May received a Bachelor of Arts from Pembroke College of Brown University, and Master of Arts degrees in both Library Science and Historical Preservation from Columbia University. A reference librarian at the Avery Architectural & Fine Arts Library of Columbia University and the New-York Historical Society, May was a respected authority on the history and architecture of hotels. Her scholarship yielded significant contributions to the Winterthur Portfolio, the Encyclopedia of New York City, and the American National Biography. May is still much missed by her many friends. Donations in her name would be appreciated by The New-York Historical Society or Marble Collegiate Church.



