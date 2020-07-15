1/
MAYDE HENNINGSEN
1926 - 2020
HENNINGSEN--Mayde L. July 12, 2020, in her 94th year, after a long period of declining health cheerfully borne. Born November 4th 1926 to Francis Henry and Mary Bedford Harris Ludington, she was a lifelong resident of Pelham Manor, NY. Predeceased by her parents, her brothers William F. Ludington and Francis H. Ludington Jr., and her beloved husband of 57 years, Victor William Henningsen Jr. Survived by her children: Vic (Susan) of Thetford Center, VT, Kit (Caroline) of Stony Creek, CT, Mary Collins (Chris) of North Stamford, CT, and Tim (Anne) of Wexford, PA; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A wise and loving parent and staunch friend, she was one of the last of a generation that endured much but always faced life's joys and disasters with humor and courage and kept moving forward. "Never be proud - always be grateful" was her motto. Those she leaves behind are both. Funeral and interment private; memorial service date to be announced later. Memorial contributions to Sweet Briar College, PO Box 1057, Sweet Briar, VA 24595, or to the Bartow-Pell Conservancy, Bartow-Pell Mansion, 895 Shore Road, Pelham Bay Park, Bronx, NY 10464.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
