GREENBERG--Mayer. We mourn the passing of our colleague and friend Mayer Greenberg. Mayer joined Kramer Levin in May 2019 as a partner in our Tax department. During his distinguished career, Mayer was known for his intellect, broad experience, integrity and deep commitment to his clients. He was an outstanding lawyer, a great partner and colleague, a mentor to many, and a trusted friend. His kindness, generosity and humility will be remembered always as his lasting legacy. Mayer received his B.S., summa cum laude, from Brooklyn College of the City University of New York in 1985 and his J.D. from Columbia University School of Law in 1989. After law school, he joined Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP, where he became a partner. He was devoted to his wife, Rosalie, and their children, Avigail, Dov (Hadassah), Eliyahu (Hadasa), Pearl (Aryeh) Perlow and Sarah (Shimon) Krieger. We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to them and to their extended family. The partners, attorneys and staff of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP.



