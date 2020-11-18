LEVINTON--Mayer. Mayer 'Mike' Levinton passed away Sunday, November 15th, 2020, in NYC. Born in 1930 to the late Pauline and Abraham Levinton, he attended Bronx High School of Science and Brooklyn College, where he met his wife Juliette in a creative writing class. A US Army veteran, he had an illustrious career in radio and TV, and as Vice-President at Blair Television, was nationally regarded as an expert in his field. A collector of movies and jokes, his wit charmed everyone around him. He was predeceased by his brother Reuben, and survived by his wife Juliette, daughter and son-in-law Claudia and Skip Breves, son Peter, many nieces and nephews, and five grandchildren whom he adored: Casey and husband Sam, Dylan and wife Liz, Connor, Max, and Lucy.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store