SOLOMON--Maynard. The members of the Juilliard community are deeply saddened by the death of our distinguished colleague Maynard Solomon. An individual of profound intellect, great empathy and enormous humanity, Maynard taught at The Juilliard School from 1998-2008. His impact on our graduate students, and in particular on our doctoral candidates, was considerable, opening new intellectual vistas for them to explore. His unique ability to relate historical and theoretical analysis to performance was not only invaluable to his students but also had an important impact on the entire profession. We will miss his gentle manner and his wry wit. We extend our condolences to his beloved wife, Eva Tevan Solomon, and his entire family. Damian Woetzel, President Joseph W. Polisi, President Emeritus Adam Meyer, Provost Jane Gottlieb, Vice President for Library and Information Resources





