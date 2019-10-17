FAKHARZADEH--Mehdi, 97 years young, peacefully entered into eternal rest on October 13, 2019. Born in Iran, he came to the United States in 1948 for graduate school and earned his Master of Economics degree at BYU. While starting doctoral studies at the University of Washington, he met Sigrun Fridriksdottir, a student from Iceland, whom he married in 1953. Mehdi joined the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in 1955 and over the course of a distinguished 60-year career became their top life insurance salesman and a legend in the field. He received numerous industry accolades and was an extraordinarily popular speaker at business conventions throughout the world, attracting throngs of devoted listeners inspired by his rags to riches life story and indomitable optimism. He was a pillar of the Iranian-American community and was adored and admired for his loyalty, generosity, and sincerity. He served on many civic organizations and was constantly sought for his advice and wisdom. Mehdi was most proud of his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years Sigrun, sons Fred (Patricia) of Oradell, John (Gaynell) of Park City, UT, Steven (Diane) of Malvern, PA, daughter Shirine Hickey (Gary) of Oradell, grandchildren Kristine (William Snider), Stephanie (Matthew Brown), Daniel (Cara), Michelle, Elissa, Eric, Thomas, Caroline, and Kathryn, and four great- grandchildren. He is also survived by four brothers, two sisters and dozens of nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service to celebrate the life of Mehdi on Saturday, October 19 at 1pm at the Second Reformed Church of Hackensack, 436 Union Street in Hackensack, NJ followed by visitation at the church until 5pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Razi Health Foundation (razifoundation.org) or the ().
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 17, 2019