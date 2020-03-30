Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MEIR BERGER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BERGER--Rabbi Meir. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Rabbi Meir Berger on March 24th, 2020. He is survived by his loving family, wife Miriam, son, Jonathan, daughter-in-law, Marjaleena and grandchildren, Mia and Leo. Rabbi Berger was born in Jerusalem on November 13th, 1934 to Rabbi Abraham Baruch and Chaya Rifka Berger and has five siblings, Miriam, Isaac, Samuel, Leonand Moshe. Rabbi Berger served in the military forces that helped to create the State of Israel and soon after immigrated to the United States and joined the U.S.



BERGER--Rabbi Meir. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Rabbi Meir Berger on March 24th, 2020. He is survived by his loving family, wife Miriam, son, Jonathan, daughter-in-law, Marjaleena and grandchildren, Mia and Leo. Rabbi Berger was born in Jerusalem on November 13th, 1934 to Rabbi Abraham Baruch and Chaya Rifka Berger and has five siblings, Miriam, Isaac, Samuel, Leonand Moshe. Rabbi Berger served in the military forces that helped to create the State of Israel and soon after immigrated to the United States and joined the U.S. Army in the 1950's. A man of countless interests and talents who spoke five languages, after military service he joined the Actors' Studio under Lee Strasberg and owned well-known Israeli restaurants in New York City, the Keneret and the Cassit. In 1967 he married Miriam Roskin and in 1968 became the Cantor for the Fort Lee Jewish Center in Fort Lee, NJ. In 1972 he received Smichah from Yeshiva Tifereth in Israel, and in 1976 he was ordained as Rabbi, Beth Midrash Lerabonim, Rabbinical Academy of America. In 1993 he founded the New Synagogue of Fort Lee and soon constructed a magnificent building that housed a congregation of over 500 families. The synagogue also housed a Holocaust Museum created as a result of the Rabbi's vision which was an important educational source for students in Bergen County. He was a proud and highly respected member of the community and served as Chaplain for the Fort Lee Police and Fire Departments. As a Rabbi, Cantor and teacher, Rabbi Berger impacted thousands of people over the years, children and adults alike. He was honored many times for his contributions to Fort Lee and the Bergen County community and beyond those boundaries throughout New Jersey and as far as Israel. Described by many as a charismatic force of nature, Rabbi Berger was a true leader and was loved by all who knew him. He was always there to help both friends and strangers, and his impulse was to totally share whatever he had. This was perhaps the most significant quality that permeated all that he did... being a loving friend with boundless generosity, compassion and loyalty. He will be immensely missed by all whose lives he touched. His presence and his love of life always brought joy, and his exuberance and vitality lit up every room he entered. He was the very best of human beings...a unique soul. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close