It is with a broken heart that we announce the passing of Melanie Paige DiDomizio at the age of 16. Melanie passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with osteosarcoma. Melanie was born on July 28, 2003, in Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.



Melanie's smile was infectious and could light up any room. From her earliest years, the spark to her personality was always shining through and everyone loved to be around her. Melanie loved life and showed it through her outgoing personality and her expression through dance. Most of all, Melanie loved to be silly and laugh and had the most amazing sense of humor. She was the light of her father's heart.



In addition to the surviving family members noted in the mother's obituary, Melanie will be forever remembered by her loving father, Paul, and his wife Lisa of Cortlandt Manor; stepbrother Nicholas; her grandmother Connie; Rita Senerchia and her husband Nicholas of Pelham, Carla Barros of Nanuet; her cousins Gina Marie, Anthony, Joey, Rachel, Nicholas, Joey (Barros) and Ava; and many other close friends of the family. Melanie was predeceased in death by her grandfather Gino.



The family asks that when you think of Melanie, celebrate the good memories you have of her. She will forever be in the hearts of those who knew her.



Lovingly submitted by the friends and family of Paul and Melanie.