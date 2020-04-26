SHAPIRO--Melba F. nee Foutes. 1926-2020. Beloved wife for 55 years of the late Dr. Robert S. Shapiro. Loving mother of Mark (Roberta Goldberg) and Jon (Elaine), and cherished grandmother of Rebecca, Sara (Bobby Dishell), Jessica McCuiston (Brody), Sam (Ellyse Bollinger), and Lara. Great-grandmother of Millie McCuiston. Given the current environment, plans for a celebration of life will be confirmed at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to or the ACLU.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020