1/
MELISSA GARVILLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MELISSA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARVILLE--Melissa. With great sadness, the colleagues of Melissa Garville at BlackRock mourn her untimely passing. Melissa was a trusted advisor, mentor, and friend. She was known for her passion, her intelligence, her wit, and her deep and abiding concern for the well-being of others. She had an incalculable impact on our lives and so many others through her committed charity work. We offer our deepest condolences to her beloved husband David, her daughters Olivia and Samantha, her parents Chris and Greg, and her brothers Greg, Matt, and Andy. A funeral Mass will be held at 10am today and viewable at olshtappan.com. Donations in her memory may be made to Brooklyn Jesuit Prep.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
olshtappan.com
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved