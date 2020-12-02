GARVILLE--Melissa. With great sadness, the colleagues of Melissa Garville at BlackRock mourn her untimely passing. Melissa was a trusted advisor, mentor, and friend. She was known for her passion, her intelligence, her wit, and her deep and abiding concern for the well-being of others. She had an incalculable impact on our lives and so many others through her committed charity work. We offer our deepest condolences to her beloved husband David, her daughters Olivia and Samantha, her parents Chris and Greg, and her brothers Greg, Matt, and Andy. A funeral Mass will be held at 10am today and viewable at olshtappan.com
. Donations in her memory may be made to Brooklyn Jesuit Prep.