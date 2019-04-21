Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GREENE--Melissa Ann. Melissa Ann Greene, passed away on April 13, 2019. Born in Boston on January 19, 1973 and raised in Rockland, MA, Melissa lived in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan and was known by her family, friends and colleagues for her unparalleled talent, loyalty and generosity. Melissa graduated from the University of Rochester with a bachelor's degree in statistics and economics in 1995. She joined Bloomberg L.P. that same year, beginning an impressive 24-year career. During her invaluable years with the company, Melissa held various roles, eventually leading one of the largest engineering departments with over 1,000 technologists. She was truly remarkable, an inspiration to hundreds of colleagues, a valuable mentor and tireless advocate for countless others. More than anything, Melissa loved spending time with her family. She was a dedicated and loving mother to her daughter Lillianna. Melissa cherished their time together cuddling, crafting, gardening, getting away for summer weekends, and bringing Lillianna to school every day. Melissa always looked forward to long breakfasts out with her husband Orlando and their fix-up projects together. Melissa and Lillianna loved caring for the family kitten Luna. Melissa will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Orlando Osorio, her daughter, Lillianna, her brother, Richard Greene, her sister, Michelle White, and her nephews, Richie, Shawn, and Rylee. Melissa was predeceased by her mother, Gayle Moore Greene, and father, Richard Greene.



Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel

