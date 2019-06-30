MILLER--Melissa T. Passed away on June 25, 2019. She was predeceased by parents Sheldon J. and Ellen H. Tannen. Survived by husband Keith B. Miller; brother Richard Tannen; nephews R.J. and Christopher Tannen. She was a caring companion and devoted wife for two decades. She loved family, friends and animals dearly. Born in New York, she moved to Florida where she met Keith and they lived a most wonderful, happy life. She loved fashion and was always attired impeccably and was an excellent cook. She and Keith traveled the world; loved by all who knew her. She had a heart of gold, but more importantly she constantly volunteered her time to help less fortunate women in so many wonderful ways. She is already missed terribly. Gathering of family and friends on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 2pm at the Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021. 954-989-8220. Donations in Melissa's memory can be made to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the .
Published in The New York Times on June 30, 2019