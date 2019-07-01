MELISSA MILLER (1956 - 2019)
  • "I work for Publix and Melissa was a long time customer of..."
    - Karen Shaler
  • "May your soul Rest In Peace, I will truly miss you"
    - Georgette Dempsey
  • "May your light shine brightly in the arms of the Universe"
    - Phyllis & Ron Tannebaum
  • "To the family and friends of Melissa, may the God of all..."
    - A W
  • "Words cannot explain my sadness, I will be forever stricken..."
    - Keith Miller
Service Information
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL
33021
(954)-989-8220
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
Obituary
MILLER--Melissa Tannen, loving daughter of Sheldon J. and Ellen Tannen of New York City, caring and devoted wife of Keith B. Miller for twenty years , younger sister of Richard J. Tannen, loving aunt of Richard's children RJ and Christopher, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019 after a short illness, she was only 62 years old. A memorial service will be held at: Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, FL 33021 on Sunday, July 7, 2019, 2pm-6pm. Donations in her memory can be made to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or . With eternal love RJ, Christopher, Debora P and Richard J Tannen.
Published in The New York Times on July 1, 2019
Hollywood, FL   (954) 989-8220
