MILLER--Melissa Tannen, loving daughter of Sheldon J. and Ellen Tannen of New York City, caring and devoted wife of Keith B. Miller for twenty years , younger sister of Richard J. Tannen, loving aunt of Richard's children RJ and Christopher, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019 after a short illness, she was only 62 years old. A memorial service will be held at: Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, FL 33021 on Sunday, July 7, 2019, 2pm-6pm. Donations in her memory can be made to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or . With eternal love RJ, Christopher, Debora P and Richard J Tannen.
Published in The New York Times on July 1, 2019