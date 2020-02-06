MINTZ--Melissa Eden Whitcraft. February 24, 1947 - February 1, 2020. Melissa Eden Whitcraft Mintz, beloved mother, wife, sibling and friend, passed on Saturday morning with her loving family at her side. She was devoted to her family: husband Steven and sons Ben (Jess) and Tom (Nikki Hurt). She will be missed beyond words. Daughter of the late Edward and Jeannette Whitcraft of Oyster Bay, Long Island. Melissa is mourned by her siblings: Edward, Jannie, Reg, Alexandra, and Phillip; her mother-in-law Helen Mintz, sisters-in-law Jodi and Nancy; and much-loved sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. A graduate of NYU and Hunter College, where she earned her Master's in Theater, Melissa was devoted to progressive causes. She was happiest in Muskoka and Espedeco, canoeing with someone she loved or curled up reading by a fire. Memorial service on February 9, 2020 at 2:30pm at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Montclair. In lieu of flowers, a donation to , the Southern Poverty Law Center, or organizations making good, necessary trouble would be welcome.



