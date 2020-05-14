BAKER--Melita Elizabeth (Flynn), age 86, of Norwell, MA died on April 30, 2020 from COVID-19. She was the wife of the late Dr. Edward P. Baker, Jr. She is survived by her children Edward P. Baker III, Maryellen Baker, and Paul Baker, and four grandchildren. She was bold, smart, insightful, observant, curious about the world she lived in, and, above all else, an independent thinker. She held a lifelong love of nature, learning, and adventure. She had sophisticated flair, knew how to make an entrance, and was fiercely protective of and generous to those she loved. There will never be anyone else like her. We are grateful that we got to have her for a long time, but it wasn't long enough.





