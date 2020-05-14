MELITA BAKER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MELITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAKER--Melita Elizabeth (Flynn), age 86, of Norwell, MA died on April 30, 2020 from COVID-19. She was the wife of the late Dr. Edward P. Baker, Jr. She is survived by her children Edward P. Baker III, Maryellen Baker, and Paul Baker, and four grandchildren. She was bold, smart, insightful, observant, curious about the world she lived in, and, above all else, an independent thinker. She held a lifelong love of nature, learning, and adventure. She had sophisticated flair, knew how to make an entrance, and was fiercely protective of and generous to those she loved. There will never be anyone else like her. We are grateful that we got to have her for a long time, but it wasn't long enough.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 11, 2020
My Condolences To The Family;
I'm so sorry for your great loss. May the God of all comfort be with you all during this difficult time.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved