1922 - 2020

Lieutenant Melvin Askenase passed away on May 3, 2020 at the incredible age of 97. He was the beloved husband of Selma Askenase, father of Richard and his wife Juliet, Alan and his wife Alicia, and Bonnie and her husband Mark Goshin, grandfather of David and his wife Brandi, Joel and his wife Heather, Michael, Julia, and Sydnie, and great-grandfather of Mason and Cole.



Mel was born to Louis and Rose Askenase on October 14th, 1922, a birthday he joyfully shared with his grand-daughter Julia later in his life. At just 21 years old, he answered his nation's call and served in the 855th bombardment group of the United States Air Force during WWII. He was bestowed numerous medals, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, for his bravery in service to his country.



After his military service, Mel returned home to Brooklyn, NY and completed his degree in commerce and finance at New York University. The discipline and leadership he'd gained in the military changed him, and he became a top student and leader, graduating honorably as president of his senior class. Perhaps more importantly, it gave him the confidence to ask his classmate Selma Krasna out on a date. He realized quickly that she was the love of his life, and they married on March 6, 1949. Together they raised three loving children and spent 46 years together laughing, dancing, and traveling across the world before Selma was laid to rest in spring 1995.



Mel was so many things: a war hero, a class president, a company president, an excellent golfer, a lover of sports, the life of any party, and a dedicated family man. He was kind and compassionate, with an open mind and an even more open heart. He was always providing hugs, kisses, and belly laughs to friends, family, and occasionally even strangers he'd just met. He was a legendary storyteller: he could often be found surrounded by his children, nephews, nieces, grandchildren as he recounted tales from his own life or spun from his imagination. More than anything else, he was an eternal optimist with a joy for life that he shared with his family and the world. He will be dearly missed, but the life he led was too epic and full of love to ever be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Melvin's memory may be made to the Veteran's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store