BARASCH--The Honorable Melvin Stanley, age 91 passed away on May 29, 2020 in Marlton, New Jersey from COVID-19. Mel, dear son and brother of the departed Morris and Reba and Burt, was a loving husband for 53 years to Rita, who predeceased him in 2013, a cherished father/father-in-law to Susan (David Carrieri), Patricia (Paul Furtaw) and Abby (Wendy Greenberg) and proud grandpa to Rachel, Emily, Jessica, Cassidy, Matthew and Kieran. Born and bred in Brooklyn, Mel graduated from Midwood High School and Brooklyn College before receiving a law degree from Cornell University. After practicing law in Queens for decades, Mel served close to 20 years as a Brooklyn State Supreme Court Judge. Known for his fairness, quick wit, outgoing, loving and charming nature, Mel had many admirers and will be greatly missed by family, friends and colleagues who all had the honor of knowing him. Details about the funeral/Shiva as well as information about donations in Mel's name can be found on the website for Platt Memorial Chapel, Voorhees, NJ.





