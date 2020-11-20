1/
MELVIN BREZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MELVIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BREZ--Melvin Edwin, passed away on November 18, 2020 at the age of 84 from complications of Parkinsons Disease. He was the beloved husband of Eddy, the loving father of Alexandra Brez and Zachary Brez, the dear father-in-law of Mathew Wickware and Jen Kangas, and the adoring Pops of Evan and Scarlett Brez, and William Wickware. He was predeceased by his parents, Sidney and Anna Brez, and his brother Norman Brez. Mel was a graduate of Bryant High School and Queens College, and the recipient of a Fulbright Scholarship to Paris, to study film. His award-winning films included The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire. He received a Daytime Emmy, and numerous Writers' Guild Awards for his work on Soap Operas. Mel was a photography collector, a subscriber to the N.Y. Philharmonic, and a jazz buff. He had a head-thrown-back laugh that drew others to laugh with him. He always asked the tough questions. His attitude toward authority figures led him at times to take brazen actions. For instance, one cold rainy day when he was in the Army, Mel bet his barracks buddies that he would be sent to the infirmary, even though the doctor never sent anyone to the infirmary. Sure enough, as Mel waited in line, he heard the Doc tell every soldier ahead of him to take two aspirin and return to his unit, no matter what the ailment. Then it was Mel's turn. "What's up, soldier?" the Doc asked. Mel said, "I just had a heart attack." Confounded, the Doc said, "How do you know?" And Mel said, "Believe me, when you have a heart attack, you know." Mel got to spend the day in the warm infirmary while the Doc ran tests -- and he collected twenty bucks from his barracks mates. Then there was the time when he won the Army typing contest even though he was up against typing whizzes and he could only peck with two fingers . . .


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved