FEINER--Melvin S., 91, died November 26, 2020 in Delray Beach, FL. Previously of Brooklyn and Staten Island. Simply put, to know him was to love him. Husband of 44 years to Gloria (Berman) until her death in 1993; greatest father in the world to Jeffrey (Tina) and Robin (Jon), best grandpa to Ben and Lauren (Steve) and Papa Melly to Alex (Peter) and Woody, great-grandpa to Keira, Cooper and Nolan; devoted brother to Danny and wife Marilyn and in-laws Michael and Helene Berman. Mel was a chemist for over 30 years for the US Dept of Energy (formerly Atomic Energy Commission) where he monitored the environment for radioactive fallout through the Health and Safety Lab (HASL). In the '70s and 80's he published a series of papers which helped standardize these measurements for the international scientific community. He retired to Delray Beach in 1993 where he met his tennis partner and loving companion for the next 25 years, Miriam Levine, and her wonderful family. Mel was simply one of the nicest people you could ever meet, uncomplaining through life's trials and always concerned with others. He worked hard and played hard and left it all on the field. He loved life and laughed easily and was truly beloved by all. Mel never got Covid, but the circumstances of it surely hastened his end. The family wishes to express deepest gratitude to Joe and Kathy DeSanto, Gloria Santolini and the incomparable Viola Rouse whose caring friendship, particularly during the pandemic, can't be overstated in generosity or impact. We love you all forever, as did Mel.





