Or Copy this URL to Share

FISCHLER--Melvin, 78, died in Boynton Beach, FL on September 13, 2020. Melvin was the beloved husband of Linda Fischler; father of Ian Fischler and Jay Fischler; father-in-law of Rachel Fischler and Lori Fischler and grandfather of Abigail, Benjamin, Ethan and Ava Fischler. We love you and send our heartfelt condolences to the Fischler family. Much Love, Friends of the Fischler Family





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store