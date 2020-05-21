MELVIN GANZ
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MELVIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GANZ--Melvin. Passed away peacefully on May 15th at the age of 84 at his home in Boca Raton, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Bette; his children Lauren, Debbie Hein (Jon), Marc (Jodi); his grandchildren Rachel, Tali, Emily, Ben, Maddy and David; and his surviving brother Joe. He was a beloved Husband, Father, Papa, Brother, Uncle, Brother-in-law and friend. A retired dentist who pioneered the field of implantology, he was a man of many talents: a golfer, veteran, pilot, clarinet player, card player, jewelry maker, amateur computer engineer, wedding officiant, third-baseman, connoisseur of ketchup and master jokester. He had an infectious laugh and smile and will be missed terribly by all who knew him.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved