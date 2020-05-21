GANZ--Melvin. Passed away peacefully on May 15th at the age of 84 at his home in Boca Raton, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Bette; his children Lauren, Debbie Hein (Jon), Marc (Jodi); his grandchildren Rachel, Tali, Emily, Ben, Maddy and David; and his surviving brother Joe. He was a beloved Husband, Father, Papa, Brother, Uncle, Brother-in-law and friend. A retired dentist who pioneered the field of implantology, he was a man of many talents: a golfer, veteran, pilot, clarinet player, card player, jewelry maker, amateur computer engineer, wedding officiant, third-baseman, connoisseur of ketchup and master jokester. He had an infectious laugh and smile and will be missed terribly by all who knew him.





