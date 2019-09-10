GOLDBERG--Melvin A. Devoted, loving husband for 62 years of Norma (Nertz); beloved father of Ron Goldberg and Joe Chiplock, Rick Goldberg and Judith Milch, and Joan Goldberg Munch and Bob Munch; doting grandfather to Jacob, Daniel, and Aliza Munch and Henry and Klara Goldberg; beloved uncle, cousin, patriarch, and all-around mensch. Born February 5, 1923, in the Bronx, NY, and passed away August 30, 2019, in Pittsfield, MA. Mel had a full 96 years. He graduated from high school at age 15 and got his B.S. from CCNY in 1942 at 19. He served in WWII as a Second Lieutenant and Navigator in the U.S. Army Air Corps, where he flew 34 missions in B-24 "Liberator" bombers over France and Germany. After leaving the military, he got his master's degree at Columbia University and had a 60-year career in television and radio research, working for Dumont, Westinghouse, and ABC-TV, among others. He married Norma Nertz in 1956, moved to Great Neck, NY in 1963, where they raised three children, and then to Lenox, MA in 2016. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mel's name to the . To send remembrances to the family, go to: finnertyandstevens.com.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 10, 2019