HAUSNER--Melvin. Passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019 at the age of 90. A lifelong mathematician, his career included more than 50 fulfilling years as a mathematics professor, primarily at Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences at New York University where he was beloved by students and colleagues alike. He authored several books during his career. Mel embodied the American promise through his lived experience; this understanding connected him to everyone he met. Mel loved playing the guitar and had a heartfelt connection to the power of music and lyrics that moved his soul. He is survived by his wife, Shirley, daughter, Carol, son-in-law, Jonathan, granddaughter, Rachel, brother, Arthur, step- children, Michael and Mia, sister-in-law, Nancy, five nieces and many cousins. He was predeceased by his son, Leonard. He will be remembered with love by all who knew him.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 5, 2019