MILLER--Melvin Howard, 79, on March 8, 2019. Devoted husband of Elizabeth for 58 glorious years; proud father of Susan (Robert Buehler) and Larry (Nicole); loving grandfather to William, Alec, Kyle and Kimberly; and brother of Irwin Miller (Eleanor) and Darlene Feldman (Jay). He loved his family, a good opera, the Brooklyn Dodgers and serving the public, as reflected by his two decades as a member of the New York State Assembly, the last five as its Speaker. Service Tuesday, March 12th, 12:30pm at "The Riverside," 76 St. and Amsterdam Ave. Donations may be sent to The : www.kidney.org
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2019