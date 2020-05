Or Copy this URL to Share

Share MELVIN's life story with friends and family

Share MELVIN's life story with friends and family

MILLER--Melvin. The Hampton Synagogue mourns the passing of our distinguished benefactor, Dr. Mel Miller. To his beloved wife Eunice, and the entire family, our heartfelt sympathy. Marc Schneier, Founding Rabbi Avraham Bronstein, Rabbi Carol Levin, President





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store