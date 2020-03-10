PARADISE--Melvin, died peacefully on March 8 at the age of 94. Son of the late Jacob and Clara and brother of the late Sylvia Graboyes. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Joyce Landow Paradise, children Susan Goodman (Marshall), Michael (Wendi) and Steven (Joslin) Paradise and beloved grandchildren Lindsey Warman (Andrew), Jaclyn and Cori Goodman, Ava, Samantha, Eliza, Juliet, Marielle, Caroline and Sophia Paradise and Spencer Adler and great- grandson Rafael Warman. Mel graduated from Boys High in Brooklyn and served in the Army in Europe during WWII. He graduated from Baruch College, earned a CPA, then graduated from St. John's Law School and received an LLM in Taxation from NYU Law. A partner at McLaughlin & Stern in New York City, he practiced law in New York City for over 60 years, mostly with Paradise & Alberts, a firm he founded and led. He was admired and loved by his family, friends and colleagues. Funeral is at Gutterman's Woodbury, NY on March 11 at 10am.



