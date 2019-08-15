1923 - 2019

Melvin Silverman, 96, passed away on August 5th, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Mel Silverman graduated from Brooklyn College (1942) and NYU (1948) and later served in the military as a cryptanalyst, earning battle stars for participation in each of the five European campaigns. After a 33-year career with the United Nations, Mel retired as Deputy Director and found his second career as an actor and proud member of Actors Equity and SAG/AFTRA. A 69-year member of the UN Bridge Club and a lifelong tennis enthusiast, Mel remained an active supporter of the arts, establishing numerous scholarships that nurtured young performers at NYU-Tisch School of the Arts, The Juilliard School, and students at Brooklyn College. Graveside services were held at Montefiore Cemetery in Queens, NY on August 8th. Donations in his memory can be made to Melvin Silverman scholarship funds at NYU-Tisch School of the Arts or The Juilliard School. There are no immediate survivors.