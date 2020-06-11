1965 - 2020
Meredith "Merrie" Nelson, age 55, died at home in her Washington Heights (New York City) apartment on June 7. Her natural death was attributed to complications from a damaged heart.
Merrie spent the bulk of her childhood in Cresskill, N.J., where she attended local elementary schools and graduated from Cresskill High School (Bergen County) She earned a B.A. in English from the University of Virginia in 1987.
After brief stints in San Francisco and Connecticut (where she worked at the Hartford Courant newspaper) she lived the majority of her adult life in Manhattan's Washington Heights neighborhood. She was employed as a copy editor at the New York Daily News from 1992 to 2002. A talented writer and editor, at the time of her death she was working as a freelance copy editor and journalist and writing a nonfiction biography commissioned by a client.
Merrie traveled extensively throughout China, Australia and Southeast Asia in her 20s. In more recent years, she spent long vacations in India and Israel.
She was a lifelong musician, from high school chorus and band to self-taught virtuoso harmonica. She loved musical theatre and frequently attended Broadway shows. Her sense of theatrics extended to holidays, and just-because days, and she became well known for her creative costumes.
Merrie had many friends in New York City and New Jersey and was beloved for her intelligence, wit and acerbic humor. Erin Milnes, a close friend from high school, said, "It's hard to believe this irrepressible fire has gone out. She was brilliant, hilarious, utterly unique, and never, ever turned down an adventure. Merrie was Tom to my Huck, my best friend through the pain and exuberance of adolescence. I wouldn't be who I am without her friendship."
Merrie was also well-liked by her neighbors in Washington Heights, where she lived in the same apartment for 25 years. A neighbor in the building, Gretchen Kohan, said, "She was a kind and generous spirit to all of us. My son will always remember how special she made Halloween. She decorated the halls and greeted the kids at her door in her costume. Each child was presented with a thoughtfully composed goodie bag. She also played an integral role in planning and organizing our tenants' association holiday party and made sure to provide inclusive decorations for all."
Meredith Nelson is survived by her sister, Alison Nelson (Bruce Martin), and her brother, Christopher Nelson (Jill Barkan), and nephews Robin, Jonas and Ethan and nieces Darcy and Zoe. She was predeceased by her parents, Robin and Patricia Nelson of Englewood, NJ.
Donations may be sent in her honor to the Actors Fund, actorsfund.org, to help support the Broadway tradition she so loved.
Meredith "Merrie" Nelson, age 55, died at home in her Washington Heights (New York City) apartment on June 7. Her natural death was attributed to complications from a damaged heart.
Merrie spent the bulk of her childhood in Cresskill, N.J., where she attended local elementary schools and graduated from Cresskill High School (Bergen County) She earned a B.A. in English from the University of Virginia in 1987.
After brief stints in San Francisco and Connecticut (where she worked at the Hartford Courant newspaper) she lived the majority of her adult life in Manhattan's Washington Heights neighborhood. She was employed as a copy editor at the New York Daily News from 1992 to 2002. A talented writer and editor, at the time of her death she was working as a freelance copy editor and journalist and writing a nonfiction biography commissioned by a client.
Merrie traveled extensively throughout China, Australia and Southeast Asia in her 20s. In more recent years, she spent long vacations in India and Israel.
She was a lifelong musician, from high school chorus and band to self-taught virtuoso harmonica. She loved musical theatre and frequently attended Broadway shows. Her sense of theatrics extended to holidays, and just-because days, and she became well known for her creative costumes.
Merrie had many friends in New York City and New Jersey and was beloved for her intelligence, wit and acerbic humor. Erin Milnes, a close friend from high school, said, "It's hard to believe this irrepressible fire has gone out. She was brilliant, hilarious, utterly unique, and never, ever turned down an adventure. Merrie was Tom to my Huck, my best friend through the pain and exuberance of adolescence. I wouldn't be who I am without her friendship."
Merrie was also well-liked by her neighbors in Washington Heights, where she lived in the same apartment for 25 years. A neighbor in the building, Gretchen Kohan, said, "She was a kind and generous spirit to all of us. My son will always remember how special she made Halloween. She decorated the halls and greeted the kids at her door in her costume. Each child was presented with a thoughtfully composed goodie bag. She also played an integral role in planning and organizing our tenants' association holiday party and made sure to provide inclusive decorations for all."
Meredith Nelson is survived by her sister, Alison Nelson (Bruce Martin), and her brother, Christopher Nelson (Jill Barkan), and nephews Robin, Jonas and Ethan and nieces Darcy and Zoe. She was predeceased by her parents, Robin and Patricia Nelson of Englewood, NJ.
Donations may be sent in her honor to the Actors Fund, actorsfund.org, to help support the Broadway tradition she so loved.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.