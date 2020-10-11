EDELMAN-- Merilyn Kirstein, 74. After a 27 year battle with Parkinson's Disease, Merilyn Edelman, of White Plains, NY, passed away on October 7, 2020, surrounded by her family. Merilyn understood and cared deeply about people with whom she shared her warmth, wisdom, sense of humor and her unique style. She was a psychiatric social worker who helped countless children in foster care, adolescents and adults suffering from AIDS and people dealing with drug addiction. She leaves her husband, Mark, of 52 years, daughter Dawn, sons Paul and Dana, daughters-in-law Laura and Pascale and six excep- tional grandchildren, Jaiden, Vadim, Milan, Arianna, Indigo and Raphael. There will be a Zoom celebration of her life scheduled in the near future.





