KATZMAN--Merle H., of Tenafly, NJ passed peacefully on November 20, 2020. Born on August 28, 1928 in Hartford, CT, Merle was a graduate of Trinity College and Jefferson Medical School. He served as Chief Orthopedic Surgeon at Englewood Hospital and held a teaching appointment at Columbia University College of Physicians. Merle is survived by Charna, his wife of 65 years, his four children Beth (Brett) Kreitman, Amy (Mark) Shirvan, Sam (Michelle) Katzman, and Robert (Anna) Katzman, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He will be profoundly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Englewood Health Foundation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store