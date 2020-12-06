1/
MERLE KATZMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MERLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KATZMAN--Merle H., of Tenafly, NJ passed peacefully on November 20, 2020. Born on August 28, 1928 in Hartford, CT, Merle was a graduate of Trinity College and Jefferson Medical School. He served as Chief Orthopedic Surgeon at Englewood Hospital and held a teaching appointment at Columbia University College of Physicians. Merle is survived by Charna, his wife of 65 years, his four children Beth (Brett) Kreitman, Amy (Mark) Shirvan, Sam (Michelle) Katzman, and Robert (Anna) Katzman, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He will be profoundly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Englewood Health Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
8005220588
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved