MERRIEM PALITZ

PALITZ--Merriem Luck, age 98, died peacefully at home on September 14, 2020. Born in Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette Law School at age 22, and practiced law in Milwaukee and Chicago. After her marriage, she moved to CA to raise her family in Bakersfield. She became an English professor at Bakersfield College, where she taught for 38 years. At age 82, she retired and moved full-time to her vacation home in Carmel, CA. Possessing great wit and sense of humor, warmth and sensitivity to others, she was devoted to the family, friends and students she inspired throughout her life. She is survived by Dr. Shepard Palitz, her husband of 70 years, daughter Marsha Palitz-Elliott, son Albert Palitz, five granddaughters, and six great-grandchildren.  


Published in New York Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
